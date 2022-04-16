Srinagar: Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, successfully organized the Leadership Development Programme for members of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at the Srinagar Off-Campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 28 members of ICSI across India participated in the Programme. The programme was inaugurated by Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, and CS Devendra V Deshpande, President, ICSI.

Directors of this programme were Dr. Baljeet Singh, Assistant Professor, Marketing, CA Rajat Jain, Financial Advisor & Chief Accounts Officer (FACAO), IIM Jammu, and CS Ashish Garg, Council Member, ICSI.

The main aim of this programme was to equip the company secretaries with the requisite knowledge of other functional areas to ensure their effectiveness in managerial roles. The broad areas focused under this programme were Leadership & Communication, Change, and Crisis Management.

Director, IIM Jammu Prof. B.S. Sahay said this is the first-ever leadership programme to be conducted at Srinagar Off-Campus. “As you all know skills are an indispensable component, the programme will help the companies’ secretaries to develop their leadership and crisis management skills with an impetus to team building. It will also help them to embrace the transformational changes that technology and digitization will bring,” he said

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a fast-changing world, company secretaries are increasingly assuming managerial responsibilities which demand enhanced understanding of other business functions including leadership & effective interpersonal and communication skills, skills in domains of marketing, strategy, change, and crisis management and ability to analyze business eco-system, the leadership programme will help to address and enhance the existing skillsets of the company secretaries,” said CS Devendra V Deshpande, President, ICSI,

The programme started with the inaugural welcome by Dr. Baljeet Singh and the introduction of all the dignitaries by CA Rajat Jain. The programme included addresses by CS Ashish Garg, Council Member, ICSI, and Programme Director, CS Manish Gupta, Vice President ICSI.

Different sessions were held during the programme. They were chaired by Prof. Jabir Ali, Dr. Muqbil Burhan, Dr. Baljeet Singh, and Dr. Barnali Chaudhary.

A certificate of participation was issued to the participants at the end of the programme. A vote of thanks was given by Prof. Jabir Ali, Professor, Economics & Business Environment, IIM Jammu.