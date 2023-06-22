Srinagar: An interactive session led by Ld. Advocate General, DC Raina was conducted today at the Srinagar office of State Taxes Department in presence of Commissioner State Taxes Dr. Rashmi Singh, Additional Commissioner (Adm. & Enf) Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool & Additional Commissioner Tax Planning, Ankita Kar.

Senior Advocate D.C. Raina is the first Advocate General of the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He remained Counsel for the Sales Taxes Department in 1980s in the High Court as well as Supreme Court of India. He has in-depth legal acumen not only in constitutional laws but is known for his taxation legal acumen throughout the country.

The participants for the interactive session included Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners & State Tax Officers.

The purpose of the workshop was to provide the STOs with a facilitative and interactive forum for advice on appeal-related situations.

During the session, Ld. Adv. General DC Raina stated that because GST is a new law that has not yet been fully stabilised, it is critical for officers to ensure that the orders they issue are not only in accordance with the principle of natural justice, but also vividly clear in their reasoning and adherence to the letter and spirit of the law.

He further impressed upon the officers to upload speaking orders whenever orders for assessment, cancellation, refund etc. are passed via the GST system.

During the discussion, a number of questions posed by the state tax officers were also addressed.

Namrita Dogra, Additional Commissioner (Adm. & Enf.) for Jammu, provided closing remarks, while Additional Commissioner (Adm. & Enf.) Kashmir Shakeel Maqbool, ICAS offered the vote of gratitude.