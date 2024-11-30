LCMA convenes 136th BPA meeting

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 30: The J&K Lake Conservation & Management Authority (LCMA) on Saturday convened the 136th meeting of the Building Permission Authority (BPA) under the Chairmanship of Mohammad Younis Malik, Vice Chairman, J&K-LCMA at Head Office Complex, LCMA, Miskeen Bagh Khanyar, Srinagar.

The agenda for the meeting presented by the member secretary was discussed threadbare and 39 cases were decided by the BPA on merits.

Among others, meeting was attended by Secretary LCMA (member Secretary of BOCA) Joint Commissioner (P) SMC, Collector, LCMA, Executive Engineer Lake Division 2nd LCMA, Executive Engineer Electric Inspection Division, & Chief Town Planner Enforcement Officer LCMA, and Law Officer, LCMA, Tehsildar North, Tehsildar Khanyar and Naib Tehsildar Nazool as member of the Building Permission Authority.

In the meanwhile, the Chairman BOCA, (Vice Chairman J&K LCMA) requested the people residing in the local jurisdiction of LCMA to apply online for proper building permission through its building permission authority, before starting any sort of Construction. Construction raised illegally shall be dealt with seriously under law.