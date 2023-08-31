The Enforcement Wing of Lake Conservation & Management Authority Thursday under took a demolition drive in the areas of Chandpora Harwan, Dalgate, Nishat & WFR areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the drive, several illegal constructions were demolished/ removed which include 01 2nd storey, 02 single storeyed structures, 01 single storey column structure, 01 Plinth and internal bathroom. Further legal action against the violators was also initiated.

People within LCMA Jurisdiction are time and again warned not to resort any illegal construction / encroachments within LCMA Jurisdiction. Further, before taking any construction work in hand they are requested to get proper building permission from the competent Authority, otherwise, strict action shall be taken against the violators.