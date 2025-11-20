Lawmakers Muntazir Mehdi, Devyani Rana to take oath tomorrow

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will see the induction of two newly elected members on Friday, as Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather is scheduled to administer the oath.

Peoples Democratic Party’s Muntazir Mehdi, elected from Budgam, and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devyani Rana, victorious from Nagrota, will formally join the House.

Devyani Rana succeeds a seat previously held by her late father, Devinder Singh Rana, who represented the constituency twice.

With the addition of these two MLAs, the Assembly’s strength rises to 90.