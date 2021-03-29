Powerful journalism on tap, Download The Kashmir Monitor app.
Monitor News Desk·
Kashmir
··1 min read·

Lawaypora attack: Injured CRPF man succumbs, death toll three

File photo of March 25, Lawaypora attack

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man who was injured during an attack in Lawaypora, succumbed to his injuries on Monday here at SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), taking the toll of slain CRPF men in the incident to three.

Officials identified the deceased as Jagernath Roy, who was admitted in SKIMS has succumbed to his injuries.

 

The slain CRPF man had fire injury on his head, officials said.

Pertinently, two CRPF men were killed during the attack in Lawaypora on March 25.

Notably, two Over Ground Workers (OGW) involved in the attack were arrested by the police within 24 hours after the attack, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar had said. (KNO)

Previous
‘Complacency would cost people heavily’: Srinagar among 46 Covid hotspots in India
Next
Local LeT militant involved in Sopore attack: IGP
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor