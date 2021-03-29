Lawaypora attack: Injured CRPF man succumbs, death toll three

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man who was injured during an attack in Lawaypora, succumbed to his injuries on Monday here at SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), taking the toll of slain CRPF men in the incident to three.

Officials identified the deceased as Jagernath Roy, who was admitted in SKIMS has succumbed to his injuries.

The slain CRPF man had fire injury on his head, officials said.

Pertinently, two CRPF men were killed during the attack in Lawaypora on March 25.

Notably, two Over Ground Workers (OGW) involved in the attack were arrested by the police within 24 hours after the attack, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar had said. (KNO)