The world’s first commercial autonomous passenger ferry with 5G was inaugurated in Stockholm, Sweden. The innovative and sustainable transportation solution is connected with 5G and IoT from Tele2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Via 5G connectivity from Tele2, Stockholm residents and visitors will be able to travel on the world’s first self-driving passenger ferry from today. The ferry, named M/S Estelle, has both a lower environmental impact and is more cost-effective than conventional ferries. Tele2 delivers 5G-based IoT connectivity with extremely high speed, high reliability, and ultra-low latency, that enables the ferry to be operated autonomously.

“M/S Estelle is a good example of how, with the help of 5G, we can create new values and contribute to the development of society. With the help of 5G, it is possible to use new services and solutions that were previously not possible, as in this case with new forms of transportation. It is fantastic to be part of an innovative sustainable transportation solution and exciting to see how 5G and IoT combined can revolutionize the way we travel in the future,” says Linda Ekener Mägi, Business Developer at Tele2 B2B.

The ferry has a large number of IoT sensors and control systems onboard, and data is continuously sent to the cloud, which requires reliable, high-capacity connectivity. At the launch, there will be a crew on the ferry, but the ambition is to drive completely autonomously and to control remotely.

“In order to be able to drive completely autonomously, we need to use a technology that is safe and can quickly react to changing conditions and obstacles on the water. We therefore chose an IoT solution connected to 5G. The next step is to launch ferries in more cities globally and there we hope to continue to cooperate with Tele2 IoT, which has a global connectivity footprint, in the same way as we do here in Stockholm,” says Carl Petersson, Autonomy Engineer, Zeabuz.

ADVERTISEMENT

M/S Estelle will operate in the quay area below Münchenbryggeriet on Söder Mälarstrand and over to Kungsholmstorg in central Stockholm. The ferry is fully electric and has a capacity of 200 kWh, which is almost enough for a full day’s operation. In addition, the ferry is equipped with solar panels on the roof that act as efficient range extenders and deliver up to half of the total energy consumption.

Benefits of 5G for autonomous vehicles:

5G contributes with high speed, low delay, reliability, positioning and, above all, security. This with wireless technology, all in the same system.

Tele2 covers large parts of Stockholm County with 5G. In 2023, the rollout of 5G has intensified.

5G enables innovations and new digital solutions that can be used to contribute to society. The development of self-driving vehicles is moving forward and requires safe and reliable technology.