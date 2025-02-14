JAMMU, FEBRUARY 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Rajya Puraskar Ceremony of J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides at the Convention Centre today.

The Lieutenant Governor presented J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides Rajya Puraskar Certificates to Scouts & Guides, Rovers, and Rangers and extended his felicitations to all the recipients. He said these certificates are a recognition of their dedication, selfless service, hard work, and discipline.

The Lieutenant Governor lauded the exemplary contribution of everyone associated with the Bharat Scouts and Guides movement towards community services and nation-building.

“J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides are on the mission to ensure that service to others is a motto of society before the self. With this vision, J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides are doing commendable work in fostering the spirit of national integration and working selflessly for the betterment of society,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the Scouts & Guides to act as the ‘Agents of Change’ at the grassroots level and inspire the youth to dedicate themselves towards the constructive transformation of society and the nation.

“Youth is the only power that we have today to develop a progressive society and a prosperous nation. Through youth, we can ignite the flame of transformation.

It is important to task Scouts and Guides to tackle socio-economic challenges because they have the potential to provide innovative solutions,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor further asked the J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides to create awareness among the people on various socio-economic issues and also work towards the preservation and protection of natural resources and the environment.

“I want J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides to create a network of youth leaders in different sectors, connect the youth with the cultural heritage and traditions, and build a dedicated team of Scouts and Guides who lead the fight against drug abuse,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor, also the Chief Patron of Jammu & Kashmir Bharat Scouts & Guides, reiterated his commitment to facilitate the smooth operations of J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides. Along with the Annual Grant-in-Aid, whatever kind of support and financial help they require will be provided, he said.

He also assured every possible support from the government for the smooth conduct of the upcoming National Integration Camp.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also felicitated the Scout Masters and Guide Captains.

Satish Sharma, Minister for Youth Services and Sports; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Wg. Cdr MM Joshi, National Commissioner, Bharat Scouts & Guides; Rajinder Singh Tara, Director General, Youth Services and Sports; Administrators, Guide Captains, Instructors, Principals, teachers & students from various schools were present.