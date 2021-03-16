Latest on NEET 2021: Exams once a year only; Check here for date and registration details

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021 examination will be held only once this year. Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Monday.

In a written letter to Lok Sabha, the Union Education Minister said that NTA under the Ministry of Education conducts NEET for the medical sciences undergraduate programme.

NEET examination is being held every year by the National Testing Agency in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 1, 2021.

However, the NTA has denied receiving any memorandum in this regard. NTA replied in response to the question asked by the BJP MP Lallu Singh. NEET 2021 examination will be held on August 1 in offline pen and paper mode. The exam is to be conducted for the first time in 11 languages, including Hindi and English.

Every year NEET is being conducted twice a year; however, NEET 2021 will be conducted only once this year.

In 2021, the NEET (UG) will be conducted by NTA only one time. NTA has informed that they have not received any memorandum in this regard: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokrital in a written reply in Lok Sabha — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

More than 16 lakh candidates appear for the medical and dental entrance examination each year.

The notification issued by NTA also further stated that the information bulletin containing detailed information regarding the exam, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorization of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, state code and all other important information will be available soon on the official website of NEET at ntaneet.nic.in, when the submission of the application form for NEET (UG) 2021 starts.

After the application process starts, the NEET 2021 aspirants need to follow a few simple steps to complete the registration process. They are as follows:

Step-1: Apply for ‘Online Registration’ using your or parents unique email id and mobile number.

Step-2: Fill in the ‘Online Application Form’ and note down the system generated application number.

Step 3: Upload scanned images of the candidate’s latest passport size photograph (size: 10 kb to 200 kb), post card size photograph (4”X6”) (Size: 50 kb – 300 kb), the candidate’s signature (file size: 4kb – 30kb), left hand thumb impression (file size: 10 kb-50 kb) in JPG/JPEG format, class 10 pass certificate (file size: 100 kb to 400 kb) in JPG/JPEG format.

Step-4: Pay fee using SBI/Syndicate/HDFC/ICICI/Paytm payment gateway through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net-banking/UPI and keep proof of fee paid safely for future reference.

Last year, the NEET 2020 was postponed twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was finally held on September 13, 2020. An astounding number of about 13.66 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Out of them, 7,71,500 candidates had qualified.