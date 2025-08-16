Lasipora industrialists seek uninterrupted power supply

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 16: Industrialists at SIDCO Industrial Estate Lasipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district have raised concern over repeated power faults caused by untrimmed sarwa trees along the electrical supply lines.

According to President of the Industrial Association Lasipora, Mukhtar Ahmad Khan, the branches of sarwa trees frequently come in contact with the power lines, resulting in faults and disruptions in electricity supply. “Timely inspection of the electrical infrastructure, as mandated under the supply code, has not been carried out. Most of the repeated faults occur due to cable punctures inside the premises of units,” he said. Khan added that despite repeated communications, the request to allow trimming of the trees has not been approved by SIDCO authorities. “The office has already written to SIDCO for permission to cut/trim the branches along the line, but the request is pending till date,” he said. He further alleged that new electrical works have been executed without proper supervision of the Power Development Department (PDD), thereby increasing the risk of unsafe conditions and faults. “This falls under the responsibility of the PDD, and I request them to take up the matter with SIDCO on priority. If coordination is difficult, PDD has the authority to arrange trimming directly, as these trees not only affect electricity supply but also pose a danger to human lives,” Khan urged. Industrialists have appealed to the authorities to intervene immediately and ensure the trimming of trees at the earliest, so that uninterrupted and safe power supply can be maintained in the estate.