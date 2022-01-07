Srinagar, Jan 06: A team of doctors from Gousia Hospital Srinagar performed Laparoscopic surgery for Hydatid Liver on a young man under Ayushman Bharat’s free insurance scheme.

Hydatid cyst of the liver is a parasitic disease caused by Echinococcus Granulosus. Computed Tomography (CT) documented large Hydatid Cyst in Segment VI and VII with 900ml Volume. Operating laparoscopic hydatid liver is considered advanced minimally invasive surgery.

The team included Consultant Surgeon Dr. Imtiaz Wani, Dr. Aga Nadeem, Dr Waseem Lone, Dr. Umer Younis, and Dr. Jan Muhammad Rather. Dr Masood Rashid, Dr Saleem Javed, and Dr Saika Khan were in the Anesthesia team. Dr Saika Koul was radiologist in this case. Surgical Assistants were Imtiyaz Khan, Jahan Ara, Umer Khan, Muhammad Ashraf and Farooq Ahmad.

All surgical procedures are being done under supervision and logistic support of Medical Superintendent Dr Tariq Jan. Government Gousia Hospital doctors are thankful to Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather Director Health Services Kashmir and Dr Jameel Mir CMO Srinagar for their all-time moral and ethical support.