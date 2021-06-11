Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu highway

File Photo of Srinagar-Jammu highway

Jammu: The strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked on Friday by a massive landslide in the Ramban district.

Traffic Department officials said the massive landslide occurred in the morning in Seri area which resulted in closure of this road link between the landlocked Kashmir Valley and the rest of the county.

 

“Landslide debris clearance is going on. Traffic would be allowed after the highway is fully restored,” an official of the traffic department said.

All supplies of essentials of life are routed to the valley through the Jammu-Srinagar highway.


