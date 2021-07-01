Land for 15 projects worth Rs 1500 Cr cleared by Industries Dept, 5000 jobs to be created

Srinagar, July 1: The first meeting of high-level land allotment committee, J&K to approve allotment of land for establishing Projects having proposed investment from Rs. 50 crores to Rs. 200 crores under the provisions of J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy was held today in Srinagarunder the chairmanship of Ranjan P Thakur, Principal Secretary to Government,Industries and Commerce Department.

Thakur termed it a historical moment in the industrial development of Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted that the process of land allotment has been streamlined and transparent. The applications are received round the clock on the Single Window Portal www.investjk.in making it an ongoing process.

Anoo Malhotra, Director Industries and Commerce Jammu (Member Secretary, HighLevel Land Allotment Committee) presented the cases before the Committee andexpressed optimism that the decisions in the meeting usher in new era of growth,industrialisation and employment generation in J&K besides promoting a culture ofentrepreneurship.

The High Level Land Allotment Committee took up 23 (Twenty three) cases for allotment of land in various Industrial Estates of Jammu Division with a projected investment of Rs. 2447 Cr. After deliberations on cases to case basis the committee approved 15 cases of land allotment with a projected investment of Rs. 1548 Cr having employment potential of 5000. The process of land allotment, for the first time adopted a strategy of ranking on the basis of different parameters of the Project Report and presentations.

The Committee decided to keep 8 projects pending on the basis of huge requirement of power for operation with less employment potential and also due to restriction on setting up of Red category units in Industrial Area Ghatti, Kathua.

It was informed that proposals with a projected investment of Rs 10,000Cr and employment potential of 34000(Approx.) persons in Jammu and about Rs 10,000Cr and employment potential of 50000(Approx.) persons in Kashmir are under the process of being approved.

B M Sharma, Member Secretary, J&K PCC, Dr. Tahir Firdous, Additional Secretary, PDD,Ved Prakash, Joint Director, I&C Department,Rattan Dogra Chairman, FoIJ and other officers of Industries & Commerce Department, SIDCO and SICOP attended the meeting.

Therefore, Projects worth 20000 Cr employing 84000(Approx.) persons in J&K are in the process of being approved .