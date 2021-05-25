Land dispute turns ugly in north Kashmir: Man bashed to death, four arrested

Four persons, including the main accused, were arrested for murdering a man over a land dispute in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, officials said.

Police have also seized a bat, the “weapon of offense”, news agency GNS quoted a senior police officer as saying.

On May 24, one Ghulam Din Gazi son of Abdul Gaffar Gazi was seriously injured in a scuffle between two parties at Chakloo Baramulla over a land dispute.

Gazi was immediately rushed to GMC Baramulla from where he was referred to SKIMS Soura Srinagar where he succumbed. In the meantime, a case was registered in Police Station Baramulla.

In the subsequent investigation, four accused including Ali Mohammad Changa son Lal Changa and his two sons Jan Mohammad Changa and Ayaz Ahmad Changa besides daughter Ulfat, residents of Chakloo Baramulla have been arrested and one tractor seized from the scene of crime, a police officer said.

He said the accused used a cricket bat in the offense which has also been seized while an investigation is underway.