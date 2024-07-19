Lamine Yamal Takes Over Lionel Messi’s No. 19 Jersey at FC Barcelona

17-year-old winger Lamine Yamal will inherit Lionel Messi’s jersey No. 19 in the upcoming season for FC Barcelona. The club confirmed the news by sharing Yamal’s photo in his new kit number. Yamal had a sensational Euro 2024 lifting the trophy with Spain. Yamal was also awarded the Young Player of the Tournament award for his fantastic display in the knockout matches of the tournament.

Yamal was involved in one of the most viral moments of Euro 2024. A 17-year-old photograph of Lamine Yamal went viral on social media where he was clicked for a UNICEF campaign. The photo had a young Lionel Messi, already projected to be one of the greatest ever in world football giving a 6-month-old Lamine Yamal a shower on a plastic bathtub.

The photo was clicked by The Associated Press’ Joan Monfort, in collaboration with UNICEF, who were trying to raise local awareness about people from different backgrounds. 17 years later, after a season and a half of football at the very top level, that photo of Lamine now has a different meaning. Fans are now considering that the shower was the exact moment that Lionel Messi baptised Lamine, laying the path for the child to become one of the greatest talents of Spanish football in recent times.

Lamine Yamal has joined the FC Barcelona pre-season camp ahead of the new season. FC Barcelona released their new kit on Thursday, 18 July.

FC Barcelona have revealed their 2024-2025 home kit with a video starring the team stars like Raphina, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde, and even club legend Ronaldinho Gaucho. The video shows the new colours of the Blaugrana and has since gone viral on social media, specifically due to the nostalgic design. The jersey sponsored by Nike, boasts the iconic red and maroon colours, with a centre-partition design similar to the side’s 2009-10 home kit.

Barça's new kit for the 24/25 season.

Inspired by the Club's legacy, trajectory, and roots. pic.twitter.com/fqy7UhZMH2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 18, 2024

The video featured another club legend and current Emirates Club midfielder, Andres Iniesta, in a chef’s role. It also featured the Catalolina flag, which was also loosely related to the theme of the entire video through its colours. The centre of the shirt will boast their sponsor Spotify’s logo and will also have the Nike tick on the chest. Unlike their usual designs for the last few years, the club crest will now be at the centre of the shirt, slightly adove the Spotify logo.