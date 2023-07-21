New Delhi, July 21: The Rural Wash Partners Forum (RWPF-2023), an important two-day national conference, took place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi as part of the ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission. This significant event saw the active participation of experts and speakers from all Union Territories and states who gathered to discuss various themes related to the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission and the challenges it entails.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the day, several sessions were held, encouraging brainstorming and sharing of valuable insights on critical thematic topics crucial to the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission. A notable highlight was the absorbing presentation made by Amit Sharma, Secretary of Rural Development for the Union Territory of Ladakh. In his keynote address, Sharma shared the holistic vision of Ladakh, led by Lieutenant Governor Brig B.D Mishra (Retd) and Advisor Dr Pawan Kotwal, emphasizing the importance of inclusive growth with a prominent role for PRIs, particularly the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

LAHDC a great example of inclusive growth: Secy RDD Ladakh 4

Amit Sharma, as the co-chair of the session on “Efficient & Effective Operation and Maintenance for JJM & Grievance Redressal Mechanism,” stressed the pivotal role of local self-government institutions like PRIs and LAHDC in ensuring the successful implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission. He also highlighted the significance of a robust grievance redressal mechanism.

The gathering at the conference expressed admiration for the vision presented by Ladakh UT, considering it a model worth replicating in other Union Territories and states. The achievements in Jal Jeevan Mission Operation and Maintenance in Ladakh, despite the challenging hilly arid terrain known as the Cold Desert, were acknowledged and praised by the participants.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAHDC a great example of inclusive growth: Secy RDD Ladakh 5

Other session lead speakers, including Amit Saini (Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Maharashtra), Pashim Tiwari (AIILSG), V.K Madhvan (WaterAID), Kailash Karthik (Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam), and Amit Kataria (Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India), also made valuable contributions during the panel discussions.

In conclusion, the National Conference on RWPF-2023 provided a vital platform for stakeholders from diverse backgrounds to collaborate and discuss the various dimensions of Jal Jeevan Mission implementation. The event facilitated extensive discussions and knowledge sharing, enabling all participants to gain valuable insights and strengthen their commitment to ensuring the success of the Mission.