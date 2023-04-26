Lauren Brooke, a US-based woman, celebrated her divorce by burning her wedding dress and telling her ex she’s “the best he will ever have”.

She was married to her former partner for 10 years after tying the knot in October 2012. She split with her ex-husband in September 2021 but by law had to be separated for a year and a day before they could file for a divorce in parts of the US.

After the divorce was completed in January 2023, Brooke, alongside her mother Felicia Bowman, 58, and best friend wanted to do an “empowering” photoshoot to mark the occasion. The banker from North Carolina in the United States told South West news Service (SWNS): “The intent was to show the fact that divorce is hard, ugly and painful for all parties involved. There were days when every morning I would wake up and cry. There were times when I thought my life wouldn’t improve, but it has.”

The mother-of-two said the photoshoot helped her feel “empowered” and get her life back after divorce.

“Good on her. I celebrated mine with a personalised msg cake. I do, I did, I’m done. The ones that were divorced need something positive to look forward too and remember it’s a positive thing,” commented a netizen on Instagram.” I’m so happy for her and i hope she never had to go through whatever it was again,” said another.