What comes to mind when one hears a Ladishah? Obviously, an elderly turbaned man donning a Pheran with Chimta in his hand.

Hold on! Modern age Ladishah is in the town. He remixes Ladishah with beats and moves.

Umer Nazir, a local singer from the valley has come up with a Ladishah in a new avatar.

From Ladishah -on- the- floor to Kashirov culturas bure’v loal, Umer Nazir has created a fusion of modern rap and Ladishah in his latest video song.

“Tried my best to do something for our lost culture and tradition. It is our origin so let us share this song everywhere and also enjoy the song with your loved ones,” writes Umer Nazir in the description of the song.

In the song, Umer tells about how modernization has affected Kashmir’s rich culture.

From replacing the traditional tools like Kangri with heaters, Daan with cookers, and Wakhul with grinders, the modern Ladishah explains the changes the society has experienced over the decades.

Umer Nazir has featured various locations and generations to keep the audience hooked.

The song is being positively responded by his followers who gave a thumbs up for the lyrics and unique fusion.

Umer Nazir has 327k subscribers on the Youtube channel. He has clocked 124k views and 9.3k views ever since he uploaded the song on his YouTube channel.

“This is so innovatively done. What a way of showcasing old tradition, culture with a difference. Foot tapping beats and marvelous performance. Good Luck,” responded a user RagiS9 in the comment section of the song.