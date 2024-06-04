Ladakh PC: Haneefa takes early lead, BJP’s Tashi trails

SRINAGAR, June 4: As the first hour of vote counting concludes in Ladakh, independent candidate Mohmad Haneefa has taken an early lead with 3,116 votes. Tashi Gyalson of the BJP trails behind by 1,894 votes, having secured 1,222 votes so far.

Key Candidates:

Tsering Namgyal (Congress): Leader of the opposition in the Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council.

Tashi Gyalson (BJP): Chairman-cum-chief executive councillor of the Leh Hill Council.

Hanifa Jan (Independent): Former president of the National Conference’s (NC) Kargil unit.

Significance:

The election in this strategically significant constituency, which shares borders with China and Pakistan, has drawn significant attention.