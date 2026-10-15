Ladakh Pashmina, Crafts Shine at Lakmé Fashion Week





Srinagar: Ladakh’s world-renowned Pashmina, traditional shawls, handwoven textiles, embroidery and indigenous handicrafts are on display at Lakmé Fashion Week, being held at The Taj, New Delhi, from October 13 to 18.

The dedicated stall showcases the rich cultural heritage and exceptional craftsmanship of Ladakh’s artisans, weavers, spinners and women entrepreneurs, bringing their traditional products to a prestigious national platform.

At the heart of Ladakh Pashmina is the Changthang community, whose pastoral traditions are closely linked to the Changra goats that produce the exceptionally fine fibre. Despite the harsh climatic conditions of the high-altitude plateau, local herders have preserved this unique heritage across generations.

The showcase traces the journey of Pashmina from Changthang’s high-altitude pastures to finely crafted shawls and textiles, blending traditional skills with contemporary designs.

A major highlight will be the runway presentation on Sunday, October 18, when designers from Ladakh will showcase collections featuring Pashmina creations, traditional embroidery and contemporary interpretations of indigenous textiles.

The participation aims to promote Ladakh’s cultural identity, expand market opportunities for local craftspeople and support sustainable livelihoods. It also highlights the contribution of women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and local enterprises in preserving traditional craftsmanship.

The initiative reflects the UT Administration’s efforts to strengthen the handicrafts and handloom sector, support artisans and SHGs, upgrade traditional skills and improve market access for locally made products.

From the rugged pastures of Changthang to the fashion runway in New Delhi, Ladakh’s Pashmina and traditional crafts are gaining wider visibility, celebrating the region’s heritage while opening new avenues for artisans and local entrepreneurs.

