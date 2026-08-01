Ladakh Hosts Industry Meet to Boost Market Linkages for GI-Tagged Pashmina

Jammu: The Cooperatives Department, UT Ladakh, in coordination with the All Changthang Pashmina Growers Cooperative Society Ltd., on Saturday organised a one-day interaction-cum-seminar with members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), textile entrepreneurs, traders, buyers and industrial representatives in Jammu to strengthen market linkages for GI-tagged Ladakh Pashmina.

The seminar aimed to facilitate direct procurement of authentic Ladakh Pashmina and secure better returns for Changpa pastoralists through transparent market access and long-term business partnerships.

Deputy Commissioner, Changthang, Nitish Rajora (IAS) said the Pashmina sector is the economic backbone of the Changthang region and stressed that direct engagement with industry would ensure fair pricing, transparent procurement and sustainable livelihoods for Changpa herders. He urged industrial stakeholders to build lasting partnerships with the cooperative and help promote authentic Ladakh Pashmina in domestic and international markets.

Representatives of the All Changthang Pashmina Growers Cooperative Society outlined initiatives to strengthen procurement systems, improve quality standards and enhance the incomes of Pashmina-producing families across Changthang.

Members of CII and industry representatives appreciated the quality of Ladakh Pashmina and expressed interest in developing direct sourcing arrangements and collaborative business models.

The programme concluded with an interactive session between buyers and producers on market expectations, product quality and future cooperation.

Deputy Registrar, Cooperatives, Ladakh, thanked CII members, industry representatives, buyers and other stakeholders for their participation and reiterated the department’s commitment to expanding market access and ensuring that the benefits of value addition reach Changpa herders, the traditional custodians of Ladakh’s renowned Pashmina fibre.