The Union Territory of Ladakh has officially sanctioned a 4% increment in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners.

This decision, as per the Finance Department’s directive released on Tuesday, aligns with the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Expenditure, Government of India, OM No.1/4/2023-E-II(B) dated October 20, 2023. Effective from July 1st, 2023, the Dearness Allowance for Ladakh UT employees is set to rise from the prevailing rate of 42% to 46% of their basic pay.

It is important to note that the determination of ‘basic pay’ will adhere to the 7th Pay Commission recommendations and will exclude any additional ‘special pay’ received by the employee.