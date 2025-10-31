Ladakh celebrates UT Day with enthusiasm

LEH: The 6th Foundation Day of the Union Territory of Ladakh was celebrated with great patriotic fervour at the LG Secretariat, Leh. Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta inaugurated a series of digital citizen-centric initiatives, marking another milestone in Ladakh’s journey toward transparency, good governance, and empowerment through technology.

Notably, Ladakh became a separate Union Territory on October 31, 2019, following the historic abrogation of Article 370. Since then, it has witnessed six years of remarkable transformation under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Among the major digital initiatives launched by the Lt Governor were the Grievance Redressal Portal (https://grievance.ladakh.gov.in/), Raj Bhawan Website (https://rajniwas.ladakh.gov.in/), Swagatam Portal (https://swagatam.gov.in/), Online Building Permission & Occupancy System portal (https://obpos.ladakh.gov.in/), and SIDCO Loan Management Portal (https://sidco.ladakh.gov.in/). He also unveiled the Sindhu Darshan magazine, highlighting his first 100 days in office.

Addressing the gathering, the Lt Governor extended greetings to the people and officials of Ladakh, describing the day as a proud reminder of the region’s progress since attaining Union Territory status. “In just six years, Ladakh has emerged as a shining example of balanced growth and progressive governance. Despite geographical challenges, the Administration has achieved significant strides in infrastructure, education, healthcare, power, water supply, and tourism,” he said.

Commending the officials for launching the new digital platforms, he remarked, “These initiatives reflect the core values of good governance — efficiency, accessibility, and accountability. Ladakh today stands as a model of transparent and technology-driven administration.”

The Lt Governor reiterated that Ladakh’s progress is a testament to the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people and ensuring holistic regional growth. “The journey from 2019 to today reflects the collective efforts of every citizen working for a better and stronger Ladakh,” he added.

Highlighting sustainability as a key focus, the Lt Governor said that Ladakh is setting new benchmarks in renewable energy and environmental conservation. “The dream of a Carbon-Neutral Ladakh envisioned by Prime Minister Modi is now a people’s movement. Our solar energy initiatives and growing awareness about sustainable living showcase Ladakh’s collective determination,” he said.

Kavinder Gupta praised the dedication of UT officials and employees for their tireless efforts in making Ladakh a model of good governance. “Ladakh is now recognized as one of India’s most rapidly developing regions — providing quality education, reliable power and water, healthcare for all, and opportunities for women’s empowerment,” he said.