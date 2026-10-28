Ladakh Administration Rebuts Wangchuk’s Claims on Excise Policy





Leh: The Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has rejected Sonam Wangchuk’s allegations that liquor shops and bars are being opened across the region, terming his claims false and misleading.

In a press release, the administration clarified that only one liquor shop is currently operational in the entire Union Territory, following the rollback of the Excise Policy 2026-27 on August 26, 2026, after receiving public feedback and suggestions.

The administration said the earlier Excise Policy 2025-26 was restored, permitting two liquor shops in Leh’s wards 4 and 6. However, only one shop became operational in Ward 6 after an auction on October 14, while no bid was received for Ward 4.

It also rejected Wangchuk’s allegations that bars were being opened in every locality and near educational institutions. According to the administration, liquor licences are issued under prescribed norms, including distance criteria for highways, religious places and educational institutions.

The administration said 50 liquor outlets attached to restaurants and two beer bars were operational across Ladakh, besides licensed hotels in Leh and Nubra.

Urging Wangchuk to verify facts before making public statements, the administration accused him of spreading misinformation and creating unnecessary public alarm.

