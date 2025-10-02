Ladakh administration orders probe into Leh killings

Srinagar: In a significant development, the administration of Ladakh has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the killing of four civilians in Leh on September 24 during protests demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

To ascertain the detailed facts and circumstances that led to the serious law and order situation, police action, and resultant fatalities, the administration has appointed an IAS officer to lead the inquiry.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nubra, Mukul Beniwal, has been designated as the inquiry officer and directed to submit a comprehensive report within four weeks.

The inquiry was ordered by deputy commissioner Leh on September 26.

According to a notice issued by the inquiry officer reads individuals possessing any information related to the incident are invited to record their statements between October 4 and 18 at the DC Office Conference Hall, which will serve as the inquiry venue.

“…..Any person(s) having information about the incident or willing to provide oral evidence, written statements, or material evidence (such as photographs or video recordings) may appear before the undersigned and submit their statements/evidence…..,” the notice reads—(KNO)