Labroo initiates infra upgradation works at DC office complex

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 02: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, on Tuesday initiated renovation and infrastructure upgradation works at the DC office complex, here.

These works are aimed to further improve the facilities and provide a more comfortable environment for visitors and the staff in the DC office and other subordinate offices. During the visit, DC was accompanied by Additional District Development Commissioner, Rifat Aftab Qureshi; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Aadil Fareed; Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar; Executive Engineer R&B, Tehsildar South, Tehsildar Recovery and other concerned.

Work was initiated on construction of a new Public Toilet Complex for both Male & Female incoming visitors, making existing defunct Toilet units functional, work was also started on a specific dedicated toilet for female employees of the DC office, seating for incoming public, upgradation of Video Conferencing Hall, upgradation of Additional District Development Commissioner complex etc. He also visited the Tehsildar South and Tehsildar Recovery offices.

Additionally, DC assessed ongoing efforts to augment and enhance public convenience facilities within the office compound. On the occasion, DC directed the executing agency to expedite the pace of work and stressed the importance of maintaining high-quality standards while strictly adhering to the set timelines.