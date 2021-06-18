Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

Labourer dies, three others injured as pillar of bridge collapses in Kishtwar

s 636905666154516149 killed
FILE PHOTO

Kishtwar: A labourer died while three others were injured after a pillar of a bridge collapsed near the bank of river Maru Sudar at Yaniewan Tunder in Kishtwar district.

An official said that during the ongoing construction of a bridge at Yaniewan, a pillar of the bridge suddenly collapsed in which a labourer identified as Shabir Ahmed (29), son of Ghulam Qadir of Drubeel tehsil Mughal died.

 

He was missing when the incident took place and later was found dead, the official said.

In the incident, three other labourers sustained injuries, who were identified as Zubair Ahmed (19) son of Shabir Ahmed, Abdul Rehman (32), son of Ghulam Rather and Farooq Ahmed (37), son of Ghulam Mohiudin Rather—all residents of Kewath Drubeel Chatroo in Teshil Mughal Maidan Kishtwar—(KNO)


svg%3E
Previous
Coronavirus vaccines have no impact on male fertility, study confirms
svg%3E
Next
One more Leopard captured alive in Budgam village: Officials
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor