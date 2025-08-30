Labour Dept holds registration camp for Gig & Platform workers

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 30: Labour Department, J&K today organized a dedicated registration camp for gig and platform workers on the e-Shram portal at Srinagar.

The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from workers representing various platforms including Radio Taxi, Novo Cabs, Jugnoo Cabs, ALA Cabs, Amigos, Zomato, Delhivery, Busy, Aramex, E-Com Express, Fast Beetle, DTDC, FedEx, and others. The programme was chaired by S. Charandeep Singh, Labour Commissioner, J&K, as the chief guest. Dedicated registration desks were set up to facilitate on-the-spot registration and updation of gig and platform workers on the e-Shram portal. Additionally, enrolments under various welfare schemes, especially Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), were also carried out for the benefit of the workers.

This initiative is part of the nationwide e-Shram drive launched by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, for organizing special camps for gig and platform workers across the country from 25th August to 5th September 2025. Representatives from different gig and platform-based companies shared their experiences and highlighted key issues concerning their livelihoods.

Addressing the participants, Labour Commissioner underscored the importance of timely registration and updation of e-Shram cards to ensure that social security benefits reach the last mile and no worker is left out. He further sensitized the workers about their rights and the multiple social security and welfare measures being extended to them by the Government. An interactive session was also held where the Labour Commissioner directly engaged with gig and platform workers to understand their grievances, challenges, and expectations. He assured them that the department will take prompt and effective measures to address the issues raised, while also strengthening coordination with various stakeholders to safeguard their interests.