Under fire for posing for the paparazzi, former actress Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad flew to Mecca for Umrah.

Sana shared a video of her journey on her instagram. “Labbaik Allah humma labbaik. Labbaik la sharika laka labbaik Innal hamda Wan-ni’mata Laka walmulk Laa sharika lak. On our way to the best place in this world,” she wrote on instagram.

Fans went gaga and urged her to pray from them. “Mashallah ur truly blessed .on this same date 4month back u both went umrah again ur going Masha Allah ️ truly blessed ur ALLAH has called u again,” said one user.

“Mashalla sana siste hum sab ka liye be dua karna …Ameen ,” said another

A few days ago Sana came under heavy attack from social media users after she posed for the paparazzi at politician Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party

Wearing a black abaya with a hijab, she and her husband could be seen posing for the paparazzi. It sparked angry reactions with social media users saying she misses the limelight

“I thought she didn’t want the limelight,” wrote a user

“Why did she join the party? I heard she said she wants nothing to do with showbiz and this is a showbiz party,” said another.

Ahead of Ramzan, Sana started sharing motivational Islamic quotes to pep up the Uma. In February, she launched a Sharia-compliant clothing brand for Muslims. Earlier Sana Khan had promoted Halal beauty products for girls.

In January, Sana turned `Umrah’ counselor and gave tips about pilgrimage. Sana posted a video on Instagram to guide people intending to perform holy pilgrimage in the time of Covid

Sana urged the pilgrims to download two apps and book a slot for the pilgrimage. She said people can also book appointments on spot for Medina.

Earlier Sana Khan shared a video of her stitching Kiswah (Gilaf-e-Kaba) the cloth that drapes the Kaaba. The cloth is woven from silk and cotton and adorned with gold calligraphy.

A few days ago Gauahar Khan too completed her with her husband Zaid Darbar and family. The couple shared several glimpses of their holy trip on social media as they paid a visit to their ‘most favorite place in the world.