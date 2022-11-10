MAKKAH:Saudi Arabia carried out maintenance work on Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba in Makkah.

Specialized teams fixed some tears on the lower part of the Kiswa, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The King Abdulaziz Complex also dedicated a day to installing a new silk fabric around the lower part of Kaaba.

Fahd Al-Jabiri, director of administration for maintenance of the Kaaba Kiswa at the Grand Holy Mosque, said the repairs were part of year-round care and maintenance of the Kaaba Kiswa, completed in record time without affecting the movement of Umrah pilgrims.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet’s Holy Mosque carried out the maintenance while being represented by the Agency of the Affairs of the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Kaabah Kiswa and the General Administration for the Kiswa Maintenance.

The current Kiswa was installed at the Kaaba during the new Islamic year of Muharram 1, 1444, which coincided with July 30, this year, in the Gregorian calendar.

The Kiswa is replaced annually in a tradition observed for centuries.