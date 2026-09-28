LA session resumes, BJP demands Speaker’s resignation

Srinagar, Sept 28: BJP representatives on Monday raised slogans demanding the resignation of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather amid a row over the Greater Autonomy resolution.

“Step down, step down, Mr. Speaker, vacate your chair,” the BJP representatives were heard saying during the proceedings.

The development came after BJP MLA R.S. Pathania informed Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather that the BJP had served a notice seeking his removal from the post of Speaker.

Pathania conveyed the party’s move during the Assembly proceedings and placed the notice before the Speaker.

During the proceedings, Pathania also stated that if the Greater Autonomy resolution was passed, the Speaker would no longer be eligible to occupy the chair.

Responding to him, the Speaker said the matter being discussed was a resolution and not a Bill, and that it would first be taken up for discussion.

“You are a very good advocate, but you don’t know the rules,” the Speaker said, adding that it was “very sad” that Pathania was not able to properly understand the legal position.

The development comes amid continuing political differences between the BJP and the ruling benches over the conduct of proceedings in the House.

The notice moved by the BJP seeks action regarding the continuation of Abdul Rahim Rather as Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. Further proceedings on the notice will be governed by the rules and procedure of the House. (JKNS)