‘LA Session’: BJP protests over NHM, tariff hike

Srinagar, Sep 21: As the autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly began on Monday, BJP legislators staged a protest inside the House over issues including the demands of NHM employees, power tariff hike and regularisation of daily wagers.

The BJP legislators displayed posters carrying messages including “NHM Employees Ke Saath Insaaf Karo”, “Power Tariff Rollback Karo” and “Regularisation of Daily Wagers”, as they raised the issues during the opening proceedings.

The protest comes as the BJP has said it would raise employment, outsourcing, power tariffs and other issues during the Assembly session.

The Speaker directed that the protest should not be recorded in the proceedings and should not be reported. (JKNS)