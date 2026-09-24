LA rejects Bill on govt schooling for children of public servants



SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly today rejected a Private Members’ Bill proposing to make it obligatory for the public representatives and public servants to educate their children in government educational institutions.

The Bill, moved by MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad, was titled “A Bill to make it obligatory for the Public Men and Public Servants to educate their children in Government educational institutions and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto” (L.A. Private Members’ Bill No. 22 of 2025).

Minister for School Education, Sakeena Itoo, while opposing the Bill, said that the government was already taking several steps to increase enrolment in government schools, where capable and hardworking teachers were serving. She said that meetings had also been held in this regard and emphasised that such a measure could not be enforced through compulsion.

The Minister also said that legislation alone would not address the issue and emphasised that improving enrolment and strengthening government schools requires a collective effort and shared responsibility.

She urged the MLA Sheikh Khursheed to withdraw the Bill. However, he declined to withdraw the Bill.

Subsequently, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather put the Bill to vote and it was defeated by voice vote.