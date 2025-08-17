La Pino’z Pizza Srinagar Celebrates First Anniversary

Srinagar: La Pino’z Pizza, one of India’s most popular pizza chains, celebrated the first anniversary of its Srinagar outlet on 17th August 2025, marking a year since the brand made its debut in Kashmir.

The Srinagar outlet was established under the vision and leadership of Mr. Sanam Kapoor, Founder of La Pino’z Pizza, whose support made it possible for the brand to enter the valley and create a new space where people could come together over food.

Managed by Mr. Hammaad Koul, the outlet has had a successful year, winning the hearts of pizza lovers across the region. Over the past year, some of the best-selling favourites have included Tacos, the Giant Slice Pizza, and Garlic Bread, all of which have become crowd favourites.

Expressing gratitude, the Srinagar team extended heartfelt thanks to Mr. Kapoor for his constant guidance and trust. The outlet also reaffirmed its commitment to continue serving the people of Kashmir with the same passion, quality, and dedication in the years to come.