Srinagar: As part of a pilot project, KYARI will distribute 10 electric rickshaws (e-rickshaws) to unemployed and underprivileged families in Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative aligns with India’s mission to achieve a zero-carbon footprint by 2070 and supports the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

E-rickshaws are revolutionizing public transportation with their numerous benefits over conventional autorickshaws. These vehicles contribute to zero air and noise pollution, making them an eco-friendly solution for the future. In addition, e-rickshaws are cost-effective, with prices nearly half that of their Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterparts.

The advantages of e-rickshaws extend beyond their affordability. These battery-powered vehicles offer a smoother ride, making them suitable for urban roads and rural terrains alike. They also have a higher passenger capacity than traditional autos, carrying up to 6 people per-trip. E-rickshaws have low operational costs and can be charged at home or at charging stations, providing a convenient and cost-effective solution for drivers.

KYARI’s pilot project is a community-centric effort. The organization, under our founder Arhan Bagati’s leadership, is focused on making a meaningful impact on the lives of the beneficiaries and the environment. By providing e-rickshaws to those in need, KYARI seeks to empower individuals economically and improve their overall quality of life. Mr. Bagati believes that, “This initiative aims to achieve multiple objectives simultaneously: employment generation, economic empowerment, showcasing the benefits of sustainable transportation, and encouraging others to take up this cause to amplify its overall effect.”

In this noble initiative, KYARI has partnered with the Society for Transformation, Inclusion and Recognition through Sports (STAIRS), a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization which aims to empower the underprivileged youth and children of India. STAIRS had recently launched its ‘One India One Goal’ Program, a multi-year, systematic, and synchronised program for grassroots sports development in the country. STAIRS aims to create an enabling environment for children to exercise their ‘right to play,’ helping them grow in a holistic manner and channelizing their energy towards meaningful activities. Their founder, Mr. Siddhartha Upadhyay, said that, “We are excited to distribute the E-Rickshaws today under our ‘Play to Earn’ model which looks at creating employment and self-development opportunities for the youth. We are confident that this small step will touch lives of many others as the beneficiary families will in turn be able to support many others.”

Together, KYARI and STAIRS will work hand-in-hand to empower underprivileged communities in Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring a brighter future for their youth.

For more information on KYARI and its initiatives, please visit www.kyari.org.

KYARI and its Founder:

Arhan Bagati, the founder of KYARI – Kashmir’s Yumberzal Applied Research Institute, is a committed force for positive change and development in Jammu & Kashmir. His background and unwavering dedication to social causes make him a truly inspiring figure.

KYARI is a private research organization based in Srinagar, India. KYARI’s mission is to conduct applied research on a wide range of topics affecting civic and social issues in Jammu and Kashmir. The organization aims to identify developmental challenges in the region and provide effective, efficient, and economical solutions. Moreover, KYARI aims to promote this region in all positive aspects. For instance, we recently organised the Kumaon Literature Festival and also brought and assisted one of India’s leading film production houses to execute the shooting of a film, both in Kashmir.

Currently, KYARI is working on multiple research papers, further demonstrating our commitment to the betterment of this region. Some topics of these papers include horticulture & climate change, rural tourism & waste management, and the adversities faced by the nomadic tribal communities. By conducting in-depth research and presenting actionable insights, KYARI aims to bring about tangible change and foster a brighter future for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In addition to his work with KYARI, Arhan Bagati holds the distinction of being India’s first and the world’s youngest Deputy Chef de Mission of the Indian Paralympic Contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. He also serves as the Awareness and Impact Ambassador of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). His inspiring journey and accomplishments have made him a sought-after speaker, and he recently even spoke at the prestigious TEDx Youth event.

A distinguished alumnus of Pomona College, Mr. Bagati holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with a Major in

Politics and a Minor in Asian Studies. During his time at Pomona, he wrote a comprehensive thesis on Article 370. He also got selected for a competitive semester abroad at the University of Cambridge, where he studied Law, Politics, Creative Writing, and Modern Art.

As a proud Kashmiri Pandit, Mr. Bagati has been featured in and written for prominent publications such as India Today, Hindustan Times, Firstpost, Quint, Greater Kashmir, and more, covering a host of different topics.

Arhan Bagati’s ultimate goal, particularly through KYARI, is to help unlock the full potential of this region and its people, also generating jobs and opportunities for sustainable development. As a student pilot and an entrepreneur, Mr. Bagati continues to break boundaries, inspire, and drive change in the Kashmir Valley, making a lasting impact on the lives of the people in the region.