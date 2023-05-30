Srinagar: Folk singer Noor Mohammad tasted success earlier also, but this time it is a bit sweater laced with a heart-touching message.

Coke Studio Bharat’s Kya Karie Korimol song featuring Alif, Noor Mohommad, Aashima Mahajan, and others has notched 3.7 million views on YouTube in just a few days. The lyrics of the marriage song trace the emotional journey of a bride and her father as they prepare for her wedding feast.

It was Noor Mohammad who again stole the show with his unique voice. For him, it was not just a musical piece but an emotional moment as a father when he sang this song.

“The feeling is something different. I sang `Nazneen Yaar’e Myan’e Ye Tche Mulaqat’ and there was a different feeling. This time the song has taken me to a different level. There is an underlying message in this song. There are so many brides waiting for their grooms. But their parents do not have the means to throw lavish parties,” Noor Mohammad told The Kashmir Monitor.

From singer to father, the journey for Noor Mohommad seems to be complete. “I thank Almighty for everything. I have a message for all affluent people in Kashmir: If you want to throw lavish wazwan and cook quintals of mutton, think of the poor brides also. You throw parties, but save some and help poor brides to get married. Your small help will make a difference. Their parents too can arrange a small get-together and marry off their daughters,” he said.

Kya Karie Korimol is the second biggest hit of Noor Mohommad this year. Earlier top Bollywood music director duo Salim- Sulaiman collaborated with Noor Mohammad to produce `Nazneen Yaar’e Myan’e Ye Tche Mulaqat’. The song begins with the soulful voice of Noor Mohammad. He is followed by Salim-Sulaiman, Raj Pandit, and a chorus of almost 15 singers. Apart from the modern musical instruments including Guitar, Piano, and others, the musicians have also used local Kashmiri musical instruments including Tambaknae’r and Rabab.

“I was later offered Kya Karie Korimol. I later traveled to Mumbai and recorded this song in winter. It was released a few days ago and the response is overwhelming. Phones have not stopped ringing. People are congratulating me on the success of the song,” he said.

Cashing in on the popularity of Noor Mohammad, an event has been organized on June 1 where the singer will be showcasing his talent again. “I have been invited to sing at the event in Srinagar on June 1,” he said.

Last year, Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore was seen promoting Kashmir Valley’s YouTube sensation Noor Mohammad Shah and singer/ songwriter Ali Saffudin in a video on Facebook.