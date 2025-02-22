Srinagar, February 22: Jammu & Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) successfully organized an awareness camp today at I.T.I. Srinagar to sensitize the general public about the various government schemes being implemented by the Board.

The program was attended by Deputy CEO KVIB, Chief Planning Officer, Block Development Officer, Lead District Manager Srinagar, Director RSETI, Line Departments, Branch Heads of various banks and other dignitaries. The event witnessed an enthusiastic response from the local community, entrepreneurs, and aspiring businesspersons. The camp aimed to educate participants about the wide range of opportunities available under the flagship programs of KVIB, including the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and other state-specific schemes designed to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship in rural areas.

Addressing the gathering, KVIB officials emphasized the importance of utilizing these schemes to boost local industries and empower urban/rural communities. The session included detailed presentations about the financial assistance, subsidies, and technical support provided under the schemes to facilitate the establishment of small and medium enterprises.

Special emphasis was laid on the production of eco-friendly products and leveraging traditional crafts to enhance economic sustainability. Participants were also guided on the application process, eligibility criteria, and necessary documentation required availing of these benefits. The event featured interactive sessions, where experts addressed queries and provided personalized consultations to attendees. Success stories of beneficiaries who have established thriving businesses under KVIB schemes were also shared to inspire and motivate others. It is pertinent to mention here that KVIB Srinagar have sanctioned/forwarded 2348 cases under PMEGP scheme to different Banks involving margin money Rs: 2028.30 lakh and 15 cases under JKREGP involving margin money Rs: 47.25 lakh.

Speaking at the event, a senior KVIB official stated, “We are committed to creating awareness about these schemes and ensuring that the benefits reach the grassroots level.”