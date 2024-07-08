KU’s North Campus hosts 3-day AI workshop

SRINAGAR, JULY 08: To bridge the gap between theory and practice and demonstrate the synergy between academia and industry in advancing Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, North Campus, University of Kashmir (KU), organised a 3-day workshop.

Titled, ‘Discourse in AI: Advancement, Application, and Future Pathways’, and organised in collaboration with Chinar Quantum AI, the workshop concluded on Friday with a valedictory ceremony.

Highlighting the practical implementation of AI technologies in their respective talks, developers and engineers from Chinar Quantum AI shared real-world insights into AI applications across various industries, providing practical perspectives that enriched the audience’s understanding.

Participants engaged in interactive hands-on sessions, gaining familiarity with AI tools and techniques, helping attendees apply their newfound knowledge to real-world scenarios. Underlining AI’s extensive impact across various fields, KU Registrar Prof Naseer Iqbal, shared examples of AI applications in astrophysics, demonstrating how AI is unlocking new discoveries by analysing vast amounts of data. “AI has a huge potential to drive innovation across disciplines,” he maintained.

Dr Rukhsan ul Haq, a Quantum AI Scientist at IBM, in his keynote, outlined AI’s evolution and the role of Quantum Computing. “Quantum Computing will amplify AI capabilities, allowing it to tackle even more complex challenges and lead technological advancements,” he said.

Director, North Campus, KU, Dr Sheikh Ghulam Mohammad, underscored the role of such programmes in deepening the understanding of AI and underlined the practical benefits of partnerships in driving technological innovation. “AI has a transformative impact especially on healthcare as it can revolutionise traditional practices, making them more efficient and effective,” he added.

Coordinator, Computer Science and Engineering Department, Dr Waseem Jeelani Bakshi, emphasised how blending academic research with industry insights is key to encouraging innovation in AI. “This will provide an environment where new ideas can flourish and drive progress in the AI field,” he said.

An AI quiz added a fun, competitive element, allowing participants to test their knowledge and making the learning process more engaging. The workshop concluded with a session on careers in AI, offering practical advice on navigating the rapidly growing job market. The sessions provided a roadmap foraspiring AI professionals, highlighting essential skills and emerging opportunities.

During the valedictory function, participants, volunteers and organisers were felicitated for their contributions and engagement throughout the workshop.