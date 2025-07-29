KU’s CCAS holds seminar on ethics and self-purification

SRINAGAR, JULY 29: To delve into the deeper philosophical underpinnings of ethics and self-purification, the Centre of Central Asian Studies (CCAS), University of Kashmir (KU), organised a one-day national seminar on the theme ‘Ethics and Self-Purification: Insights from Sufi and Indian Philosophers’ at the main campus.

The seminar witnessed participation of various faculty members, scholars and students to reflect on the philosophical and spiritual teachings rooted in Sufi and Indian traditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Research KU, Prof. Mohammad Sultan Bhat, who was the chief guest, highlighted the relevance of such discussions in contemporary times. “The NEP 2020 lays strong emphasis on ethics, values and holistic education, which are integral to nurturing responsible, reflective and value-conscious citizens. This seminar is a step in this direction,” he said.

Prof. Manzoor A. Bhat, former Director, Shah-i-Hamdan Institute of Islamic Studies, KU, was the key resource person and offered insights into the shared ethical frameworks found in classical Sufi and Indian philosophical thought. Earlier, Prof. Tareak A. Rather, In- Charge Director and faculty at CCAS, delivered the welcome address and spoke about the need to revisit indigenous philosophical traditions for developing moral awareness and inner growth.

The seminar included technical sessions where participants presented and discussed a range of topics related to ethics, spirituality, self-discipline, and moral philosophy, drawing from diverse classical and contemporary perspectives. The proceedings of the seminar were conducted by Dr. Mohmad Ilham, faculty member at CCAS KU and coordinator of the event.