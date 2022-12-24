Kurulus Osman Season 4 started a couple of months back but fans of the Turkish series are eagerly waiting for the release of Urdu dubbed episodes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The long wait, it seems, will get over soon as the Urdu promo of the series has finally been released.

Now, fans are hoping that the episodes in Urdu too will get released soon.

“Thanks a lot of you brother We are very excited to watch Osman ghazi season 4 all episodes in urdu language (sic),” commented a user after watching the Urdu promo on YouTube.Another user commented: “Desperately waiting for Kurulus Osman Urdu | Season 4.”Kurulus Osman is a Turkish historical drama television series created by Mehmet Bozdağ and starring Burak Özçivit as the main protagonist. It focuses on the life of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

The series follows Diriliş: Ertuğrul which was situated around Osman’s father, Ertuğrul, and how he faced enemies and traitors. It began in December 2014 and season 5 of the show concluded with Ertuğrul convincing Berke to start a war with Hulagu Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series was keenly watched in the subcontinent including the Kashmir valley.