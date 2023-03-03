Kurkure, India’s popular snack brands, has onboarded Sara Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. She made the announcement with an entertaining Instagram reel that shows her in her natural element.

Sara wrote, “Finally I can tell you all happily. I’m part of this chatpatta Family ️ Ab Kurkure mai lagega Sara ka tadka! Everyone should enjoy it all ladies and ladka♀️ Iss family mai masala na hoga kam Fine for masti, tasty, zayekedar fun.”

She is the face of a number of high-end brands, as listed below: – Fanta, Puma, Maybelline, JBL, Vivo, Veet, Garnier, Purplle, Mamaearth, HealthifyMe, The Souled Store, with Kurkure being the latest addition.

Synonymous with the brand, the actress is known for her fun and playful persona that adds a bit of masti in the daily lives of her fans, and is the perfect fit for the brand. Sara will be an active part of upcoming Kurkure campaigns and will promote the brand and products across all traditional and digital platforms in the country.

Commenting on her association, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan said, “I am beyond excited to be a part of the Kurkure family! While I was growing up, I became a fan of the brand and loved watching their entertaining TVCs that kept all of us tickled. I cannot wait to be a part of the masti-filled campaigns that the brand has in store and look forward to bringing in my chatpata-pun to my darshaks and audience.”

However, quite a few of her followers said she should not promote ‘unhealthy’ food.

‘Please Don’t promote the stuff which is not good for health . (sic),” wrote an Instagram user.