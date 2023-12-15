Kupwara, Dec 14 : For the second consecutive year Kupwara district has recorded the highest number of walnut production in Jammu and Kashmir.

The district is also known for many other fruit production but walnut remains its mainstay.

As per officials about 80 per cent of the total population in the district is directly or indirectly associated with agricultural and horticulture activities.

An official of the Horticulture department said that Kupwara district has again this year remained the top producer of walnuts in the entire J&K.

The official said that 37,010 metric tonnes of walnuts were produced this year in the district. The official said that Rajwar, Vilgam, Kralgund, Ashpora, Langate, Mawer, Sogam, Trehgam, Kralpora and Teethwal are the areas leading the walnut production.

The official said that about 8829 hectares of land is under walnut production.

Nissar Ahmad, a local walnut dealer, told KNO that he is satisfied with the production as well as rates this year.

Dawood, a walnut producer, said that they have been suffering losses for the last couple of years due to various reasons and Covid pandemic affected them as well.

The official said they are encouraging youth to avail high-density trees that offer more monetary benefits. “Walnut nurseries are being set up in different areas of the district that will be profitable for the general public,” the official said. “We are committed to taking advantage of the topography Kupwara district offers and encourage everyone, youth in particular, to take up this as part of their livelihoods. There are a lot of advantages high-density walnut trees offer. Conventional trees need to be replaced now to allow expectations and results to go higher.”—(KNO)