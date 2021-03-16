Kupwara resident dies after falling from house in Srinagar

Srinagar: A 30-year-old man died after he fell from the first floor of a residential house in Chanapora area of Harwan in Srinagar.

Official sources said that the man identified as Bashir Ahmad Khatana, son of Fazal Khatana of Kupwara, who was working as servant at the residence of Sheikh Yasir at Chandpora area of Harwan, accidentally fell from the 1st floor of the residential house.

He was immediately rushed to Bone and Joint Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Meanwhile, proceedings under section 174 has been initiated in this regard and investigation has been launched. (KNO)