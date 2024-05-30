Kupwara: Five fall into well; two dead

Srinagar: Tragedy struck Kralpora village in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district as two persons were recovered dead and three others hospitalized after they fell unconscious inside a well.

Quoting an official, a local news agency reported that while cleaning a well in Satboin Dardpora, five persons fell unconscious due to suffocation. “As the news spread, a rescue operation was launched at the site,” the official said, adding, “After strenuous efforts, the persons were taken out of the water source and shifted to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared two among the five as brought dead.”

Identifying the deceased as Farid Ahmad Khoja & Bashir Ahmad Khoja, the official further said that Safeer Ahmad, Qasim ud Din, and Abdul Hameed are undergoing treatment.