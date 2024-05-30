Kupwara: Five fall into well; two dead

Srinagar: Tragedy struck Kralpora village in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district as two persons were recovered dead and three others hospitalized after they fell unconscious inside a well.
Quoting an official, a local news agency reported that while cleaning a well in Satboin Dardpora, five persons fell unconscious due to suffocation. “As the news spread, a rescue operation was launched at the site,” the official said, adding, “After strenuous efforts, the persons were taken out of the water source and shifted to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared two among the five as brought dead.”
Identifying the deceased as Farid Ahmad Khoja & Bashir Ahmad Khoja, the official further said that Safeer Ahmad, Qasim ud Din, and Abdul Hameed are undergoing treatment.
Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.