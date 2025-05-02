ADVERTISEMENT

Friday, May 02, 2025
by May. 2, 2025
Kupwara admn bids farewell to outgoing Dy. DEO Abdul Hamid

KUPWARA, MAY 2: District administration Kupwara today bade a warm farewell to the outgoing Deputy District Election Officer, Abdul Hamid, in a ceremony held  here.

While acknowledging Hamid’s dedicated service,  Deputy Commissioner, Ayushi Sudan praised his commitment to upholding democratic processes and his efficient handling of electoral responsibilities in the district. She expressed appreciation for his  professionalism and collaborative spirit during the  tenure in district.

ACR Kupwara, Mumtaz Ahmad, and staff of Election Office were present at the occasion and shared their experiences working with outgoing Officer, wishing him success in his future assignments.

The event concluded with the presentation of a memento as a token of appreciation for his contributions to the district administration.