Kupwara admn bids farewell to outgoing Dy. DEO 

KUPWARA, MAY 2: District administration Kupwara today bade a warm farewell to the outgoing Deputy District Election Officer, Abdul Hamid, in a ceremony held here.

While acknowledging Hamid’s dedicated service, Deputy Commissioner, Ayushi Sudan praised his commitment to upholding democratic processes and his efficient handling of electoral responsibilities in the district. She expressed appreciation for his professionalism and collaborative spirit during the tenure in district.

ACR Kupwara, Mumtaz Ahmad, and staff of Election Office were present at the occasion and shared their experiences working with outgoing Officer, wishing him success in his future assignments.

The event concluded with the presentation of a memento as a token of appreciation for his contributions to the district administration.