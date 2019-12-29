Lead Stories
Kumar replaces Pani as IGP Kashmir
Srinagar, Dec 28: K. Vijay Kumar has been appointed as the new Inspector General of Police in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
Kumar, a 1997-batch IPS officer, replaces S.P. Pani. Pani had completed his tenure as IGP in February and was given an extension till December.
Pani has been moved to the Armed Wing of the J&K Police as its IG. Pani’s tenure saw some very important events like the August 5 revocation of Article 370 and the Pulwama terror attack in February.
New IG Kumar was brought to J&K seven months back from Chhattisgarh where he was IG, CRPF in Chhattisgarh sector. Kumar played a crucial role during many state elections in 2018 for which he was awarded the Election Commission Award by the President.
He received three gallantry medals from the central government for his role in anti-terror operations and also received a gallantry award from the J&K government.
He had also handled the Jat agitation in 2016.
A post-graduate from JNU, Kumar has served in J&K Police in various capacities in the past. He is the first appointed IG of the newly-created Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
Art 370 was an old disease,resolved peacefully: PM Modi
Lucknow, Dec 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Article 370 was an “old disease” and it was resolved peacefully.
“How old a disease was Article 370. How difficult it appeared. But it was our responsibility as to how to face such difficult challenges. And, it was done easily. Everyone’s ‘dhaarna’ (perception) was smashed (choor choor ho gaya),” he said.
Slamming those who damaged public property during protests in Uttar Pradesh against the amended citizenship law, Modi said that they should understand that rights and duties go hand in hand.
“They (the vandals) should ask themselves was it right. Whatever was torched, was it not of their child’s use? What has happened to those common people and policemen who got injured?” Modi asked.
He said he wanted to tell those who damaged public property “not to forget that rights and duties go hand in hand”.
Modi was addressing a gathering after unveiling a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Lok Bhawan here.
He also laid the foundation stone for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in the Uttar Pradesh capital.
The Ram Janmabhoomi issue was also resolved peacefully, the prime minister said. On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Modi said giving citizenship to those who came to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to “save the dignity of their daughters”, was another problem whose solution was found by 130 crore Indians.
“With this self-confidence, Hindustanis are entering a new decade. Whatever is left to be done, all Indians are trying to find a solution,” he said.
However big the challenge may be, “we are here with a nature to challenge the challenge”, he said.
Army officer, civilian Killed in Pak firing
Srinagar, Dec 25: An army officer and a civilian were killed on Wednesday in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.
Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Hajipeer area of Uri around 11.30am on Wednesday, the sources said. Pakistan also violated the ceasefire in nearby Rampur sector, resulting in the death of a junior commissioned officer (JCO), the sources said.
They said some of the shells fired by Pakistan landed in civilian areas, resulting in injuries to two civilians including a woman in Churunda village. Naseema (23), succumbed to splinter injuries, they said.
The Indian army personnel responded to the ceasefire violation in adequate measure, the sources said.
Pakistani rangers shelled mortars and fired at forward areas along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district all through Tuesday night, triggering protests by people living in these areas on Wednesday.
The Pakistani side started firing and shelling along the IB in Chandwa belt of Hiranagar sector late Tuesday night, officials said.
BSF troops guarding the border gave a befitting reply, resulting in exchanges overnight, they added.
Meanwhile, people of Channtanda area of Hiranagar took to the streets on Wednesday to protest the shelling and firing on civilian hamlets in Kathua. Raising anti-Pakistan slogans, they demanded that Pakistan be given a befitting reply.
The protesters said Pakistan rangers have been firing and shelling villages, particularly Manyari, Pansar and Rathwa, for the last two months and causing damage to houses and other structures.
Panchayat members, Councilors to replace jailed leaders at R-day functions
Srinagar, Dec 25: Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to treat Panchayat members and Councilors as “VIPs” during Republic Day functions in the new Union Territory.
Sources said with most of the leaders in jail, Panches, Sarpanches and Councilors are being groomed as an alternative leadership to fill the political void in the valley.
An official at Srinagar Deputy Commissioner’s office said Councilors, Panches, Sarpanches and Chairperson of Block Development Councils would be invited as VIPs to attend Republic Day functions at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here.
Likewise, Panches, Sarpanches and Chairperson of Block Development Councils of other districts would also be treated as VIPs for Republic Day functions in their respective places.
Official document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor, reveals that the district development commissioner Srinagar has been directed to prepare the list of invitees. “Invitees shall include VVIP and VIPs including chairperson BDCs, Panches, Sarpanches and Councilors,” the document reads.
Last year, elections were held in 79 urban local bodies in which 1145 councilors were elected. Similarly, elections were also conducted in 4483 Panchayat Halqas in which 35029 Panches and 4483 Sarpanches were elected.
Earlier, top leaders of political parties were being invited as VIPs who would sit on the front rows.
The government has also directed all heads of departments to ensure attendance of employees at Republic Day functions. “Those who fail to attend Republic Day function shall be dealt strictly according to law,” a government order reads.
Since 2017, the government has been holding main function of Republic Day and Independence Day at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium instead of Bakshi Stadium.
Police and security agencies have been directed to ensure fool proof security arrangements in and around the venue.
“An extensive plan shall be prepared by police department encompassing vital areas, movements and entries. Firm barricades should be erected in and around the venue taking into consideration the security concerns,” the document reads.
A senior official said that security would be strengthened in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, Rajbagh, Dal Gate and Sonawar areas. “The security agencies have been directed to take extra measures this time,” the official said.
The official said that road from Radio Kashmir to Sonawar road would remain closed for few days before January 26. The SSP security has been directed to ensure arrangement of bullet proof kiosk for VIPs along with dais.