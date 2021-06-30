Kulgam gunfight: One more militant killed, toll 3

Kulgam: One more militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter at Chimmer village of Damhal Hanjipora in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday afternoon, taking the toll of slain militants to three in the encounter.

An official said an Army man has also received injuries during the gunfight.

He said that a third militant has been killed in the ongoing gunfight, adding that an Army man also received injuries in Chimmer encounter.

The injured Army man was immediately taken to Army hospital for treatment, an official said, adding that the search operation is going on in the area.

“#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 more unidentified #militant killed (toll 03). Search going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Police Zone tweeted—(KNO)