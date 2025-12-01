KU Zakura Campus hosts Oral Health Camp

SRINAGAR, DECEMBER 01: A free oral health camp, coupled with an HIV awareness programme, was successfully conducted by the Department of Public Health Dentistry, Government Dental College, Srinagar, in collaboration with the Health Centre, Institute of Technology (IOT), Zakura Campus, University of Kashmir. This awareness and treatment camp was organised today at the Institute of Technology, Zakura Campus, headed by Prof. M. Tariq Banday, Dean and Director, IOT, to mark the observance of World AIDS Day.

The camp was conducted by the Department of Public Health Dentistry, Government Dental College & Hospital, Srinagar, under the leadership of Dr. Aasim Farooq Shah, Head of the Department. He was accompanied by Dr. Asif Yousuf (Assistant Professor), Dr. Asifa Ashraf (Registrar) and Dr. Mohammad Hanif (Dental Surgeon), along with a team of dental interns who actively participated in screening and treatment procedures.

This collaborative initiative to mark World AIDS Day was instigated by Prof. (Dr.) Sandeep Kaur Bali, Principal/Dean of GDC&H, and Prof. M. Tariq Banday, Dean and Director, IOT, and coordinated by Dr. Iqra Mehraj, Medical Officer, Health Centre, Zakura Campus. The programme emphasised that HIV awareness is crucial in today’s time, when disseminating correct information and reducing stigma are essential to community health and safety.

As part of the awareness activities, Dr. Aasim Farooq Shah and Dr. Asif Yousuf delivered an informative health talk on HIV/AIDS, focusing on its transmission, preventive measures, and the importance of maintaining oral health for overall well-being.