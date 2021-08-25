KU will play big role in J&K knowledge economy: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that University of Kashmir will play a big role in J&K knowledge economy and convergence of higher education and skill training.

“It was wonderful being among very talented young minds, who are determined to take the UT towards new horizons. Congratulations to Gold Medalist and those graduating,” he said while addressing special convocation of KU.

Office of the LG tweeted, “For the first time in the history, we can proudly say that material wealth and mental wealth is developing exponentially and simultaneously. The responsibility of building a great nation, a prosperous J&K rests on the shoulders of our youth. Terrorism and violence is a curse for the civilized society. Bright young minds are only force capable of building a peaceful, progressive and prosperous community.”

He further said that NEP allows students to learn things that matter and are relevant to ever-changing world. “To be future ready, educational institutions will have to focus on re-skilling, up-skilling and new-skilling,” he said.