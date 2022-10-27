Srinagar, Oct 27: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan Thursday passed strict instructions on timely completion of academic and research degrees offered by the varsity to secure the further academic and job prospects of the students.

Chairing a meeting of deans of faculties, heads/coordinators of teaching departments and directors of various research centres/satellite campuses—second such meeting in a span of five months—the Vice-Chancellor directed for strict adherence to the already-notified academic calendar for timely award of degrees across campuses.

She said any delay in award of degrees will be detrimental for the students to secure their future academic, research and job prospects, and instructed that any impediments to realise this goal have to be “collectively done away with.”

“We are accountable to different stakeholders. There is absolutely no scope for delaying the award of degrees beyond the set timelines,” the Vice-Chancellor said, directing immediate uploading/submission of pending awards, if any, by the departments of the already-held PG examinations for formal declaration of the results.

Appreciating heads of departments and faculty members for working hard to streamline things, Prof Nilofer called for an “extra proactive approach” of the Departmental Research Committees (DRCs) in examining each research synopsis carefully ahead of placing it before the Board of Research Studies.

The Vice-Chancellor urged the deans of faculties to monitor all important dates, including submission of thesis and holding of viva-voice, for timely action by all quarters to facilitate timely award of research degrees.

Saying that it’s the University’s endeavor to strive towards further improving its NAAC and NIRF rankings, the Vice-Chancellor reiterated her call for active support of all stakeholders in this regard.

“We have to together make the necessary course corrections, wherever required, because we are due for NAAC re-accreditation in 2024,” she said.

Top administrators including Dean Research, Dean Colleges, Registrar and Controller of Examinations attended the high-level meeting.

Earlier, at the start of the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor and other participating members expressed their heartfelt condolences and sympathies with Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi on the sad demise of his mother-in-law. The members while expressing their solidarity with Prof Masoodi also offered fateha prayers for the deceased soul.

The meeting ended with a vote of thanks by Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir.